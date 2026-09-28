LPU students protest: University postpones mid-term exams, suspends classes for 10 days amid violent protests

Several rounds of talks between the protesting students and the LPU management remained inconclusive, even though LPU Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu assured the protesters that their genuine grievances would be resolved.

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New Delhi: Lovely Professional University in Punjab has postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice. This step aims to ensure the safety and well-being of all students amid ongoing violent protests over an alleged rape-suicide case. It is also important to note that the university has also suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, it said in a release.

“Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from September 28, 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS.”

“Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to remain inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety,” LPU said in the press release.

LPU students go on rampage in Punjab’s Phagwara

Students of Lovely Professional University in Punjab’s Phagwara went on a rampage on the campus early Sunday, damaging property and blocking a national highway over claims that an outsider raped a female student on the university premises.

Police said a rape case has been registered against an unknown person on a complaint by the students, and an SIT has been formed to investigate the matter, even though the university authority denied claims of any rape incident on campus, calling them “rumour”.

The incident followed a day after a huge protest by students of Chitkara University in Patiala, who allegedly set a police vehicle afire over unverified claims that two female students committed suicide on the campus.

In Phagwara, dramatic scenes unfolded at the varsity where a student climbed atop a decommissioned MiG-23UM aircraft installed on campus, while a few others mounted a military tank.

Viral videos on social media also showed the protesting students purportedly damaging window panes and flower pots on campus, even putting some objects on fire, with cries of “we want justice” echoing in the background.

The protesters also blocked a stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway-44 outside the campus, leading to a massive traffic jam.

The protest began near a girls’ hostel on the campus around 1 am on Sunday, after some students alleged that a female student staying there was raped by a plumber three days back.

They also claimed that the hostel warden was informed about the incident, but no action was taken.

Police have booked an unknown person for rape following a complaint by the students and formed the SIT to probe the claims.

No Truth In Rumours: LPU

The management of Lovely Professional University (LPU), however, maintained in a statement that there was no truth in the “rumours”, with Registrar Monica Gulati saying some anti-social elements were spreading “false”, “baseless” and “fabricated” allegations.

The LPU also released a video statement of three female students of Room No. 504, Girls’ Hostel-3, claiming that no rape incident took place, saying they have been staying there for the past two months.

In the videos doing the rounds, some purported protesters with their faces covered with handkerchiefs were seen vandalising shops in the university mall and other properties on campus, while a few others could be seen taking some items from a grocery shop. The videos also showed damaged vehicles and a vandalised ATM kiosk on the campus.