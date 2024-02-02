Home

LS Polls: TMC Still Part Of INDIA Bloc, Seat-Sharing Talks Underway, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that his party is in talks with the Trinamool Congress for seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

Congress In Talks With TMC

Bahrampur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his party is in talks with the Trinamool Congress for seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, while also stating that the issue will be ‘resolved’. Gandhi was s interacting with the party’s ‘digital media warriors’ in West Bengal during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

On being asked why the Congress was still pursuing seat-sharing talks with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee despite her unwillingness to leave a single Lok Sabha seat for the Congress in the state, Rahul Gandhi said TMC chief has not backed out of the INDIA bloc.

“Neither Mamata-ji has said, nor the Congress has come out of the alliance,” the Congress leader said.

He further said,”even Mamata-ji is saying that she is in the alliance. Seat negotiations are on from both ends. It will be resolved,” during his interaction, a video of which was also shared on X(formerly Twitter).

Ahead of these developments, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she was eagerly looking forward on the seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress but it joined hands with the CPI(M) to assist BJP in the elections which eventually forced her to contest solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee assured that the TMC will also coordinate with other regional parties after the general elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

