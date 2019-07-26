New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan should apologise in Lok Sabha for his sexist remark to BJP MP Rama Devi, ANI quoted sources as saying on Friday.

The agency said that the Speaker will take action if Khan doesn’t apologise still.

The decision was reportedly arrived at after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Opposition leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Jayadev Galla, Danish Ali, Supriya Sule, and others.

Earlier in the day, during the Parliament session, leaders criticised the SP leader for his comments and even asked for his suspension from the Lower House.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that either Azam Khan renders an apology or he be suspended. “This is our demand,” he said.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury added, “Congress party is against disrespect of women. There have been incidents when Sonia Gandhi Ji was called ‘Italy ki katputli’ etc. in Parliament.”

Textiles minister Smriti Irani asserted that no woman, irrespective of which party she belongs to, can be insulted. “If these comments were made outside, police would have arrested him,” she said in Lok Sabha.

She said, “The entire nation watched what happened… This House passed the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Bill. I appeal to all to speak in one voice- You cannot misbehave with a woman and get away with it by just dramatizing it. Let us not reduce this to a problem of just women…This is not a House where men come in and ‘Kisi aurat ki aankhon mein jhanka jaye’.”

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty said, “Nobody can stand in the Parliament and tell a woman ‘look into my eyes and talk’. Speaker sir, all women here are expecting something big from you on this.”

Rama Devi, on whom Azam Khan made sexist remarks, had also called for his dismissal from the Lok Sabha.