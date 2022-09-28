New Delhi: Nearly nine months after the death of General Bipin Rawat, the Central government on Wednesday appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the new Chief of Defence Staff, the country’s top military officer. Notably, Lt General Chauhan had retired as Eastern Command Chief in May 2021 and then held several appointments and has extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East.Also Read - Who is c (Retired) to Become Next Chief of Defence Staff

Giving details, the Ministry of Defence said in a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retd) had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and North-East India. Also Read - Centre Brings Major Change in Agnipath Scheme Amid Nationwide Protests, Raises Age Limit To 23 From 21

In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd) had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India: Ministry of Defence — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Also Read - Centre Amends Rules for CDS Appointment, Retired Chiefs, Those Below 62 Years Now Eligible

The development comes after General Rawat, who had been India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, and his wife were killed in December after a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu.

Who is Lt General Anil Chauhan?

Lt General Anil Chauhan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Lt General Chauhan has held several commands, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast.

Chauhan was born on May 18, 1961 and was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981.

Lt General Chauhan had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command as Major General.

Awards and accolades:

Lt General Anil Chauhan was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army.

His earlier stints also include serving as the Director General of Military Operations and as a United Nations mission to Angola. He has continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters even after retirement.

Role and responsibility

As Chief of Defence Staff, Lt General Anil Chauhan will hold the position of Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and has to be the main military adviser to the Defence Minister besides giving impartial advice to the political leadership.