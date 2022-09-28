New Delhi: The Modi government on Wednesday named Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) the new Chief of Defence Staff, the country’s top military officer, nine month after the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash. “Govt of India appoints Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who will also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs,” the defence ministry statement read.Also Read - Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd) Appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Nearly 9 Months After Bipin Rawat's Death

The CDS post is the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. He also has to be the main military adviser to the Defence Minister besides giving impartial advice to the political leadership.

Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired): All You Need To Know

In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments

Lt General Chauhan had retired as Eastern Command Chief in May 2021.

Lt General Chauha has extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East.

Born on May 18, 1961, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981.

He commanded an Infantry Division in the Baramula sector in the Northern Command in the rank of Major General.

He later commanded a corps in the northeast and subsequently became the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service on May 31, 2021.

The officer had also served as a United Nations mission to Angola.

Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired): Awards

For his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army, Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.