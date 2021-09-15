Dehradun: Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh was sworn in on Wednesday as the new governor of Uttarakhand. The oath of office was administered to Singh by the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Justice RS Chauhan at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan here. Singh, who retired as the Deputy Chief of the Indian Army, is a highly decorated former Army officerAlso Read - Uttarakhand Extends Curfew in Dehradun Till Sept 21, Allows Tourists to Mussoorie on Weekends

The function was attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues and a number of senior government officials including Chief Secretary SS Sandhu and DGP Ashok Kumar. Lt Gen Singh succeeds Baby Rani Maurya, who resigned three years before completing her tenure.