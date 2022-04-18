New Delhi: Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has been appointed as the next chief of the Indian Army. The 29th chief of the Indian Army will be the first officer to take the top post from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff. He will succeed General Manoj Mukund Naravane who is scheduled to complete his 28-month tenure on April 30.Also Read - 50 Per Cent Army Soldiers May Retire Within 5 Years of Hiring under 'Tour of Duty' Recruitment Model

"Government has decided to appoint Lt Gen Manoj Pande as the next chief of army staff," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pande was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 1982.

Lieutenant General Pande commanded an engineer regiment during Operation Parakram in the Pallanwala sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Parakram, the large-scale mobilisation of troops and weapons to the western border, followed the December 2001 terror attack on Parliament that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

In his 39-year military career, Lt General Pande has commanded an engineer brigade in the western theatre, an infantry brigade along LoC, a mountain division in the Ladakh sector and a corps in the northeast.

He was the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command before he took charge of the Eastern Command.