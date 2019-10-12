New Delhi: Security measures have been amped up at Lucknow’s Amausi airport on Saturday after a passenger of “unusual behaviour” alerted the authorities of a bombing on Chennai-bound IngiGo flight.

The aircraft that was scheduled for departure at 7:45 PM was eventually held and the airport authorities conducted an inspection as per routine procedure.

The passenger, identified as Piyush Verma, who arrived at the airport on Saturday to take a flight to Delhi later, first informed the guards at security check about a possible bomb on the IndiGo flight. He was then taken aside for interrogation at the airport after displaying suspicious behaviour, the authorities said. Verma,

“During interrogation, he said there is a bomb on a Chennai bound IndiGo flight, that was scheduled to depart at 7:25 PM,” the staff at Lucknow Airport added.

As a result, all authorities at the Lucknow airport have been alerted, and actions are being taken accordingly. More details awaited.