New Anti-COVID Guidelines For Lucknow: The Lucknow administration, in its new guidelines, has directed that owners of shopping complexes and malls to allow entry of only 'serious buyers' who have face masks on. Those fond of window-shopping or just hanging out at malls won't be premitted. The authorities have also made it mandatory for staff at all malls and shopping complexes, as well as visitors, to wear all health safety gear to prevent coronavirus infection.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said: "Since the pandemic is still on, we have issued new guidelines for shopping malls and complexes. The visitors will be made aware that only serious buyers are allowed to enter malls. They will also be told to leave as soon as they are done with their shopping."

Besides, anti-Covid guidelines have been issued for other markets and shops too, with traders and shopkeepers asked to ensure that all customers wear masks and gloves while making purchases.

Further, all visitors and staff will have to undergo thermal screening under new rules.

“It will be ensured that all public contact areas, including escalators, doors, railings, lifts, parking areas and others are sanitised on a regular basis to ensure the safety of both visitors and staff,” the guidelines added.

Two nodal officers would be deployed to ensure health safety measures at the malls and shopping complexes. Traders and shopkeepers have also been directed for regular sanitisation of their shops and areas frequented by buyers.