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NHAI releases new rate list, travel on THIS highway will become costlier from today, check new rates here

NHAI releases new rate list, travel on THIS highway will become costlier from today, check new rates here

Talking about the project, NHAI manager Brajesh Singh said that the assessment for the toll hikes is conducted every year in March with inflation as the basis.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a major development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to increase the toll tax after calculating the inflation scenario. It is important to note that the toll rates at Maigalganj have been increased by Rs 5 to Rs 30. More than 9000 vehicles pass daily on the Lucknow–Delhi highway. Talking about the project, NHAI manager Brajesh Singh said that the assessment for the toll hikes is conducted every year in March with inflation as the basis.

Ramu Singh, manager of SKM, the company operating the Maigalganj toll, said that the authority determines toll rates based on inflation. The revised rates will come into effect from today.

It is important to note that the payments will be made only via FASTag and UPI as the NHAI has discontinued cash payment facilities at toll plazas on national highways. As per the authority’s proposal, toll collection will be carried out entirely through digital modes, and payments will only be possible via FASTag and UPI.

Around 9,000 vehicles pass through the Maigalganj toll plaza daily, where earlier cash transactions of approximately ₹10,000–₹12,000 used to take place each day.

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Vehicle Type | Rate List 1 | Rate List 2

Car, Jeep, Van

Single Journey: Rs 140.00 | Return Journey: Rs 210.00

Single Journey: Rs 140.00 | Return Journey: Rs 215.00

Light Commercial Vehicle

Single Journey: Rs 225.00 | Return Journey: Rs 335.00

Single Journey: Rs 230.00 | Return Journey: Rs 345.00

Bus, Truck

Single Journey: Rs 470.00 | Return Journey: Rs 705.00

Single Journey: Rs 480.00 | Return Journey: Rs 725.00

Three-Axle Vehicle

Single Journey: Rs 515.00 | Return Journey: Rs 770.00

Single Journey: Rs 525.00 | Return Journey: Rs 790.00

Four to Six Axle Vehicles

Single Journey: Rs 735.00 | Return Journey: Rs 1105.00

Single Journey: Rs 755.00 | Return Journey: Rs 1135.00

Seven or More Axle Vehicles

Single Journey: Rs 895.00 | Return Journey: Rs 1345.00

Single Journey: Rs 920.00 | Return Journey: Rs 1380.00

As per the standards of the National Highways Authority of India, non-commercial vehicle owners residing within a 0 to 20 km radius were earlier given concessions based on a monthly pass of Rs 350 for the financial year 2025–26. This has now been increased to Rs 360 per month.

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