Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight receives bomb threat written on tissue paper inside aircraft’s lavatory

The flight was scheduled to take off for Delhi at 10:45 am with approximately 180 passengers on board.

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New Delhi: There were tense and fearful moments when a bomb threat was received on IndiGo flight 6E2111. The threat was found written on a tissue paper inside the aircraft lavatory.

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An IndiGo spokesperson said, “Shortly before take-off, a security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E2111 scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Delhi on 12 June 2026. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks. The aircraft will operate its journey to Delhi post securing relevant clearances. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and timely updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities.”

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The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax.

The flight was scheduled to take off for Delhi at 10:45 am with approximately 180 passengers on board.