Lucknow double murder-suicide case: CCTV footage surfaces of how Manas murdered his wife Divya and then killed himself

SBI field officer Manas Vajpayee shot and killed his wife, Divya Mishra, an ICICI Bank relationship manager, and his sister in Lucknow.

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Lucknow double murder-suicide case: CCTV footage surfaces of how Manas murdered his wife Divya and then killed himself (File)

Lucknow Double Murder Case Video: Divya Mishra was shot dead by her husband Manas Vajpayee on Wednesday afternoon in Lucknow. Exclusive CCTV footage of the murder, which took place in broad daylight in the posh area of ​​Gomti Nagar, has emerged.

SBI field officer Manas Vajpayee shot and killed his wife, Divya Mishra, an ICICI Bank relationship manager, and his sister in Lucknow. He then shot and killed himself. A video of the entire incident has now surfaced. The video shows a scuffle, followed by guards and others running outside.

CCTV video surfaces

Three CCTV footages related to the incident have now surfaced. In the first, Divya can be seen getting into a car to go to the office. After that, we can see the scuffle and firing incident between Manas and her.

Footage shows that some bank staff rushed out to intervene in Manas and Divya’s altercation. Manas is seen physically assaulting Divya in front of the bank gate. The staff is then seen rushing back inside in panic as Manas shoots Divya.

She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her brought dead. The couple had been married for around 12 years but had reportedly been living separately for more than a year. Mishra had also filed for divorce last year, according to information available to the police.