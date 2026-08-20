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Lucknow double murder suicide: SBI officer kills banker wife, sister, commits suicide, leaves WhatsApp status note

Lucknow double murder suicide: Senior police officers and a forensic team rushed to the Gomtinagar police station area to investigate a crime scene, with the initial motive remaining unclear. The vict

Written by: Abhijeet Sen Edited by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: August 20, 2026, 3:39 PM IST
Lucknow double murder suicide: SBI officer kills banker wife, sister, commits suicide, leaves WhatsApp status note
Lucknow double murder suicide

Lucknow double murder suicide: Senior police officers and a forensic team rushed to the Gomtinagar police station area to investigate a crime scene, with the initial motive remaining unclear. The victim was 33-year-old Divya Mishra, an assistant manager at ICICI Bank and sister of YouTuber Pragya Mishra.

Divya had been married for 12 years and had no children. A year prior, she filed a petition seeking a divorce from her 35-year-old husband, Manas Bajpai, prompting her to move to Alambagh. Manas, whose parents are deceased, worked as a field officer at SBI’s Engineering College branch. He resided in a rented accommodation near Husadiya Chauraha alongside his 28-year-old sister, Seeba.

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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