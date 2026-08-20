Lucknow double murder suicide: SBI officer kills banker wife, sister, commits suicide, leaves WhatsApp status note

Lucknow double murder suicide: Senior police officers and a forensic team rushed to the Gomtinagar police station area to investigate a crime scene, with the initial motive remaining unclear. The victim was 33-year-old Divya Mishra, an assistant manager at ICICI Bank and sister of YouTuber Pragya Mishra.
Divya had been married for 12 years and had no children. A year prior, she filed a petition seeking a divorce from her 35-year-old husband, Manas Bajpai, prompting her to move to Alambagh. Manas, whose parents are deceased, worked as a field officer at SBI’s Engineering College branch. He resided in a rented accommodation near Husadiya Chauraha alongside his 28-year-old sister, Seeba.
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