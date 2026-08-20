Lucknow double murder suicide: Who is famous YouTuber Pragya Misha, whose sister was killed by her husband?

Divya Mishra, a relationship manager with ICICI Bank, was shot outside the bank in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area. The Alambagh resident was allegedly attacked by her husband, Manas, and died after suffering serious injuries.

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Journalist Pragya Mishra's sister was shot in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar. Image Credit: @PragyaLive/X

In a shocking incident, an SBI employee shot his wife and sister and later killed himself in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar on Thursday. The incident took place outside an ICICI Bank branch in the area at around 12:15 pm on Thursday. The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Divya Mishra while her husband is Manas Vajpayee. Mishra worked as an assistant manager at ICICI Bank in Vivek Khand of Gomti Nagar police station area.

According to the police, Vajpayee had wanted to kill the deceased’s sister, Pragya Mishra, and her husband, Bharat Yadav, accusing them of harbouring Mishra. Later, Pragya Mishra took to social media platform X and wrote, “I just got a call saying my sister has been shot in Gomti Nagar… She is in Lohia. May God protect her.” Shortly after this post, her sister died during treatment.

Let us take a look at Pragya Mishra.

Who is Pragya Mishra?

Digital journalist and content creator Pragya Mishra runs the popular YouTube platform “Ulta Chasma UC”. Her social media profile says she currently anchors and reports for “Bharat Samachar”. Her YouTube channel features videos on national and international news, along with Indian current affairs, and identifies her as a reporter.

Ulta Chasma, Mishra’s digital platform, covers political, social, and contemporary issues through reports and analysis. She is also active on X, where she uses the handle @PragyaLive. Mishra has faced a fake news controversy in the past. In April 2021, social media posts falsely claimed that she had been murdered and attributed a video of another crime to her. Some news reports claim that her husband, Bharat Yadav, is also a journalist, but this could be independently verified.

Manas shot his wife outside her office

According to police, Manas Vajpayee called his wife Divya out of her car and allegedly shot her before escaping. He was reportedly waiting nearby in an auto-rickshaw. Police said the couple had been facing marital problems.

Also Read | Lucknow double murder suicide: SBI officer kills banker wife, sister, commits suicide, leaves WhatsApp status note

After receiving information about the incident, Additional DCP (East) Amol Murkut visited the bank. He said Divya had been employed there for around three to four years and that her co-workers identified the attacker as her husband.

Vajpayee shot his sister, then himself

Police said the accused was traced to Husadiya, where he allegedly shot his sister Sheeba Vajpayee before turning the gun on himself. According to the accused, the two have been married for nearly 12 years. Last year, the victim filed for divorce from her 35-year-old husband, prompting her to move away from her husband’s home. The two have been living apart since last year. Notably, Manas, whose parents are deceased, worked as a field officer at SBI’s Engineering College branch. He resided in a rented accommodation near Husadiya Chauraha along with his 28-year-old sister, Seeba.