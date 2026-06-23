Lucknow fire: Building gutted in blaze was to be demolished in 2016, why was the decision overturned?

Lucknow Fire Incident: A fire at an animation institute in Lucknow claimed the 15 lives. Nine people were injured. It has now come to light that a demolition order was issued against this building in 2016.

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Lucknow fire: Building gutted in blaze was to be demolished in 2016, why was the decision overturned? (PTI image)

After the massive fire in Aliganj, Lucknow, the old documents related to the building and the actions of the authority are now under scanner. The building where the tragic fire broke out on Monday had a demolition order issued in 2016 for illegal construction. However, that order was revoked in less than two months. Now, after the fire incident and the loss of 15 lives, questions are being raised on that order. The question is being raised that why was the order reversed 10 years ago?

Allotment was made in 1980

Building number MS-102-D, located in Sector D of Aliganj Yojna, was originally allotted to Vijay Kumar, son of Rameshwar Sahay, through a lottery system on July 11, 1980, under the rent-purchase system. Following an agreement on November 4, 1980, possession of the building was handed over to the allottee. In 2005, the building was registered in the name of Vijay Kumar and his wife Usha through a sale deed. On January 19, 2013, they sold the building to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla.

The Lucknow Development Authority completed the transfer process in favor of Virendra and Surendra on August 7, 2014. The map for this building, measuring approximately 1,992 square feet, was approved for residential use on August 20, 2014, under the Automatic Map Scheme.

Question on order cancellation

However, unauthorized construction in the building later came to light. Following this, the Lucknow Development Authority filed Case No. 08/2016 against Virendra Pratap Shukla. Following an investigation, the LDA issued a demolition order on May 10, 2016, against the unauthorized construction. However, within two months of the demolition order’s issuance, it was rescinded on July 5, 2016. Now, questions are being raised about this rescinded order.

Lack of effective action

Sources claim that during the construction, the LDA issued a notice regarding the illegal construction. Despite this, neither was the construction stopped nor was any action taken. The demolition order was later rescinded. The illegal construction remained unimpeded for 12 years. Commercial activities continued unabated in the building. The investigation also revealed that during this period, numerous complaints were made, files were processed, and orders were issued, but no action was taken on the ground.

Following the incident, questions are being raised as to why the responsible officials turned a blind eye when the building was clearly illegal. The LDA’s preliminary investigation revealed that between 2014 and 2026, approximately 30 officers, engineers, zonal officers, and statutory authorities were posted in the area. Their roles are now being investigated.