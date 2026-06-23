Lucknow Fire Live: Authorities seal building, owner arrested, CM Yogi orders suspension of 4 officials
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Lucknow Fire Live: Authorities seal building, owner arrested, CM Yogi orders suspension of 4 officials
Lucknow Fire Live: At least 15 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a building housing a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday. Police have arrested the owner of the building. CM Yogi Adityanath has formed an SIT to investigate the matter.
Lucknow Fire Live: At least 15 people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a commercial building housing a gaming zone and a coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday. Following the tragic fire, the action taken by the development authority has come under scrutiny as the structure where the fire incident took place had been issued a demolition order in 2016 for unauthorised construction. However, authorities revoked the demolition order less than two months later.
#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A joint team comprising the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) and SIT (Special Investigation Team) inspects the spot, where a massive fire resulted in the death of 15 people yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xQUDa7YMrg
Latest Update: ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar said that the team will conduct a thorough investigation from all aspects.
#WATCH | Regarding the fire incident at a coaching institute in Lucknow, ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar says, "A special investigation team has been formed on the instructions of the Chief Minister. We are currently inspecting the scene. We will conduct a thorough investigation… pic.twitter.com/hSI9L69Yfl
Latest Update: ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar said that the team will conduct a thorough investigation from all aspects.
“A special investigation team has been formed on the instructions of the Chief Minister. We are currently inspecting the scene. We will conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects. We will examine the responsibilities of every department in detail. We will submit our report very soon,” Kumar said.
Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance.