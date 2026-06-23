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Lucknow Fire Live: Authorities seal building, owner arrested, CM Yogi orders suspension of 4 officials

Lucknow Fire Live: At least 15 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a building housing a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday. Police have arrested the owner of the building. CM Yogi Adityanath has formed an SIT to investigate the matter.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: June 23, 2026 11:21 AM IST
lucknow fire aliganj
Lucknow Fire Live: Authorities seal building, owner arrested, CM Yogi orders suspension of 4 officials | IImage: PTI

Lucknow Fire Live: At least 15 people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a commercial building housing a gaming zone and a coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday. Following the tragic fire, the action taken by the development authority has come under scrutiny as the structure where the fire incident took place had been issued a demolition order in 2016 for unauthorised construction. However, authorities revoked the demolition order less than two months later.

Read more: Lucknow Fire: Eyewitnesses reveal heart-wrenching details, say, 'They were crying out for rescue from the windows'

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 23, 2026 11:21 AM IST

    Latest Visuals

  • Jun 23, 2026 11:20 AM IST

    Latest Update: ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar said that the team will conduct a thorough investigation from all aspects.

  • Jun 23, 2026 11:20 AM IST

    Latest Update: ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar said that the team will conduct a thorough investigation from all aspects.

    “A special investigation team has been formed on the instructions of the Chief Minister. We are currently inspecting the scene. We will conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects. We will examine the responsibilities of every department in detail. We will submit our report very soon,” Kumar said.

  • Jun 23, 2026 11:15 AM IST

    Latest Update: STI consists of IAS Amrut Abhijat and IPS Praveen Kumar.

  • Jun 23, 2026 11:13 AM IST

  • Jun 23, 2026 11:09 AM IST

    Building was approved as Residence but Used For Business

    According to officials, building where the tragic fire incident took place on Monday had originally been sanctioned as a residential property.

  • Jun 23, 2026 11:00 AM IST

    Forensic Science Laboratory team has reached the site where a massive fire resulted in the death of 15 people on Monday.

  • Jun 23, 2026 10:59 AM IST

    Forensic Science Laboratory team has reached the site where a massive fire resulted in the death of 15 people on Monday.

  • Jun 23, 2026 10:58 AM IST

    SIT team reached Aliganj. The team will soon start the investigation.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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