Lucknow Fire: ‘Papa, save me,’ 23-year-old pleaded with father in final call

According to witnesses, the fire started on the ground floor and gradually spread through the building.

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Lucknow Fire: ‘Papa, save me,’ 23-year-old pleaded with father in final call | Image: X

Lucknow Fire: The fire incident at a commercial building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area has claimed 15 lives, of whom most were students. The fire broke out at a gaming zone, and most of the children didn’t get time to evacuate the premises. 23-year-old Sukhmani Singh was one of the victims who lost his life in the tragic incident. The trauma that the victims went through during the fire incident could be understood from Sukhmani’s last telephonic conversation with his father.

Now, the deceased’s father revealed the last telephonic conversation with Sukhmani, in which he pleaded for help.

“My child said, ‘Papa, there’s a fire, please save me,” Singh told NDTV.

The family could not reach him in time.