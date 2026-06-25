Lucknow fire: Shocking! Electricity Dept NOC for Aliganj building found to be forged

It was on the basis of this NOC, issued in 2016, that the building's electricity connection was converted from domestic to commercial.

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Lucknow fire: Shocking! Electricity Dept NOC for Aliganj building found to be forged (PTI)

Another shocking revelation has emerged from the investigation into the fire in Lucknow – the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Directorate of Electrical Safety, obtained for the commercial electricity connection of the Aliganj building where the fire broke out, has been found to be forged. It was on the basis of this NOC, issued in 2016, that the building’s electricity connection was converted from domestic to commercial; according to the rules, obtaining an NOC from the Directorate of Electrical Safety is mandatory prior to securing a commercial or industrial electricity connection.

Senior LDA officials are now set to face action over the fire incident in Lucknow; this marks the first time that six PCS officers have been found culpable in such an incident. Prathamesh Kumar, Vice-Chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority, has forwarded the names of 19 engineers and zonal officials to the government.

Senior LDA officials are now set to face action following the fire incident in Lucknow; this marks the first time that six PCS officers have been found culpable in such an incident. Prathamesh Kumar, Vice-Chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), has forwarded the names of 19 engineers and zonal officials to the government. While action was typically taken against lower-level employees in the past, PCS-level officers have now also come under scrutiny in this case.

The SIT constituted to investigate the Aliganj, Lucknow fire incident has summoned officials; representatives from the district administration, the Electricity Department, and the Municipal Corporation are being questioned. Instructions have been issued to rectify the reports after discrepancies were found in them.

The SIT has sought details regarding the permissions granted to the building over the past decade and any action taken against it for illegality, as well as the names of all officials responsible at the time. Investigations have intensified regarding the building’s illegal construction, electricity connections, emergency exit facilities, and lack of safety resources. The SIT will now record statements from the deceased’s family members, the injured, and eyewitnesses. A two-member SIT, comprising Additional Chief Secretary Amrit Abhijat and Lucknow Zone ADG Praveen Kumar, has been constituted to investigate the fire incident.