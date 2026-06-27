Lucknow Fire Big Update: Authorities issue fresh notices to over a dozen commercial establishments; gyms, restaurants, hotels to…

On Thursday, the LDA issued notices to 78 establishments across the city and initiated sealing proceedings against 55 buildings allegedly being used illegally for commercial activities.

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Lucknow Fire Update

New Delhi: In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh authorities have intensified inspections of coaching centres, libraries, and other educational institutions across the state in the wake of the Aliganj fire tragedy in Lucknow that claimed 15 lives earlier this week. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) issued show-cause notices to more than a dozen premises.

An LDA official said the latest action targeted commercial establishments, such as gymnasiums, coaching centres, restaurants, hotels and nursing homes, asking them to explain why action should not be taken against them for allegedly carrying out construction in violation of sanctioned maps and building regulations.

Here are some of the key details:

The establishments have been given a few days to submit their replies and produce approved building plans before the authority

Action would be taken against the authorities if they fail to submit the replies.

Nine establishments in the old city areas, including Chowk, Thakurganj, Balaganj and Hussainabad, were served notices on Friday.

These included coaching centres, nursing homes, hotels and restaurants.

In Zone 4, comprising Aliganj and adjoining areas, notices were served on five commercial establishments.

The official said the pace of the drive was slow on Friday compared to Thursday due to Muharram-related security deployment and other administrative commitments, particularly in the old city.

The inspection-and-enforcement campaign would be intensified again in the coming days.

On Thursday, the LDA issued notices to 78 establishments across the city and initiated sealing proceedings against 55 buildings allegedly being used illegally for commercial activities.

Coaching centres, eateries and other commercial establishments figured prominently among those served notices.

The official said the notices primarily seek explanations from owners over deviations from approved building plans. Those unable to produce sanctioned maps have been directed to submit those before the authority at the earliest or face legal action.

The crackdown was launched after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building with a basement on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj’s Sector D on Monday. The blaze, one of the deadliest in Lucknow in recent years, killed 15 people and left nine seriously injured.

The LDA has separately ordered an inquiry into the incident. LDA Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar had earlier told PTI that the inquiry had found the alleged role of 19 engineers and six senior PCS officers at different stages in connection with lapses linked to the building, and recommendations for strict action against them were sent to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Lucknow Police is conducting a separate investigation into the fire, while the Uttar Pradesh government has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

(With PTI Inputs)