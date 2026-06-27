Lucknow Fire Big Update: Authorities issue fresh notices to over a dozen commercial establishments; gyms, restaurants, hotels to...

New Delhi: In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh authorities have intensified inspections of coaching centres, libraries, and other educational institutions across the state in the wake of the Aliganj fire tragedy in Lucknow that claimed 15 lives earlier this week. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) issued show-cause notices to more than a dozen premises.
An LDA official said the latest action targeted commercial establishments, such as gymnasiums, coaching centres, restaurants, hotels and nursing homes, asking them to explain why action should not be taken against them for allegedly carrying out construction in violation of sanctioned maps and building regulations.
The official said the notices primarily seek explanations from owners over deviations from approved building plans. Those unable to produce sanctioned maps have been directed to submit those before the authority at the earliest or face legal action.
The crackdown was launched after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building with a basement on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj’s Sector D on Monday. The blaze, one of the deadliest in Lucknow in recent years, killed 15 people and left nine seriously injured.
The LDA has separately ordered an inquiry into the incident. LDA Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar had earlier told PTI that the inquiry had found the alleged role of 19 engineers and six senior PCS officers at different stages in connection with lapses linked to the building, and recommendations for strict action against them were sent to the Uttar Pradesh government.
The Lucknow Police is conducting a separate investigation into the fire, while the Uttar Pradesh government has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.
(With PTI Inputs)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.