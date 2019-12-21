Lucknow: A journalist with ‘The Hindu’ newspaper was allegedly detained by the Lucknow police in connection with the protests over the contentious Citizenship law. However, police denied making any such detention.

As per reports, the journalist named Omar Rashid is known to have been picked up from a city restaurant by the police, following which he was detained for over two hours.

“I told them that I am a journalist, showed them my identity card, and asked why were they taking me with them. They took away my phone and hurled abuses too,” Rashid told news agency PTI.

He told the news agency that one of his friends, Robin Verma, was also taken into custody at Hazratganj police station and allegedly beaten with a belt by police.

“The police told me that I had orchestrated the Thursday protest against the CAA in the city and I will be booked for conspiring the episode,” Rashid said.

They were later taken to Sultanpuri police post and released after the intervention of the UP DGP O P Singh. The scribe said that Circle Officer Hazratganj Abhay Kumar Mishra later came to see him and apologised for the “mistake in identity”.

An official from Hazratganj police station denied any such detention.