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Big RELIEF for UP! New expressway to cut Lucknow-Kanpur travel to 40 minutes - Opening date revealed

Big RELIEF for UP! New expressway to cut Lucknow-Kanpur travel to 40 minutes – Opening date revealed

Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway will soon cut travel time to 40 minutes, offering faster, smoother connectivity and major relief from daily traffic congestion for thousands of commuters in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Timing To opening Soon, Travel Time Reduced To 30-45 Minutes. The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is finally going to open soon which will help commuters reach from Lucknow to Kanpur in just 30-45 minutes, whereas previously it took almost 1.5-3 hours.

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is going to make travel so easy and fast as officials claim that it’s nearing completion and vehicles may ply from Lucknow to Kanpur by April 2026.

Lucknow to Kanpur Traffic in Minutes!

Ok, Let’s get this straight, traffic from Lucknow to Kanpur will no longer be never-ending traffic jams but high-speed traffic. The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will be fully access-controlled which will make your travel faster than ever.

No More Stress while Travelling

With this expressway you’ll reach your destination faster without much stress as well as lesser consumption of fuel. Students and professionals working in Kanpur as well asLucknow-will be benefitted from this expressway. As the distance between Lucknow-Kanpur is only 63 KM it’ll hardly take 40 minutes to reach from Kanpur to Lucknow and vice-versa.

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Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Highlights

Approx 63 km long

Six-lane (expandable to 8 lanes)

Fully access-controlled expressway.

CCTV cameras

Controlled Entry-Exit points.

Flyovers, Bridges, Underpasses

Connectivity with highways & future expressway

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway to Boost UP Economy

Now there will be better trade logistics and job opportunities from Lucknow to Kanpur and nearby districts. A combination of better connectivity and infrastructure will surely increase the property demand in and around Unnao.

Conclusion

Earlier it used to take hours to commute between Lucknow and Kanpur but now it’s going to take only 30-45 minutes! What used to be your usual time before going to Kanpur from Lucknow will now be enough to reach Kanpur. Be it office, business trip or even a short weekend trip to Kanpur from Lucknow, now everything is going to be just a few clicks away!

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