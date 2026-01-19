Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway BIG update: Travel from Lucknow to Kanpur in just 30 minutes; check route details of UP’s smallest expressway

Home

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway BIG update: Travel from Lucknow to Kanpur in just 30 minutes; check route details of UPs smallest expressway

The 63-kilometer-long Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway project connecting Lucknow to Kanpur is expected to open in a few months time.

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway: In a massive infrastructure update for the residents of Uttar Pradesh, the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, which is being called the smallest expressway of the state is expected to open soon as the technical obstacles to the project have now been cleared. The 63-kilometer-long Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway project is expected to give a massive boost to the infrastructure and economy of the state as it will also be connected to the Ganga expressway which connects Meerut to Prayagraj through a 594-km corridor. Here are all the details you need to know about the highly anticipated Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway of Uttar Pradesh.



Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway: Project details

Spanning across 63 kilometers, the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is set to revolutionize travel between the two key cities of Uttar Pradesh. Currently, the journey between the two cities takes 1.5 to 3 hours, but with the new expressway, the overall time will slash to just 30 minutes.

Why Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway project is special?

Planned at a massive cost of Rs 4,200 crore, the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway project is designed to be a modern, access-controlled corridor, easing congestion, enhancing road safety and cutting fuel consumption.

When will the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway open?

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is nearing completion, with 90% of the construction done. As per a Bhaskar report, the 63-kilometer expressway will feature 3 major bridges, 28 small bridges, 38 underpasses and 6 flyovers. Expected to open in the next few months, likely by March 2026, it promises to be a game-changer for commuters of Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway’s connection with Ganga Expressway

The much-awaited Expressway features advanced infrastructure like underpasses, box culverts and interchanges for seamless traffic flow. As the travel between Lucknow and Kanpur will be made more faster, the route will attract more entrepreneurs, new businesses and investors. With the development of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, the city of Lucknow is expected to grow into a major centre for startups and innovation in North India.

