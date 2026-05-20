Home

News

Lucknow to Kanpur in 30 mins: New Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway cuts travel time drastically | Check the toll details

Lucknow to Kanpur in 30 mins: New Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway cuts travel time drastically | Check the toll details

Designed to improve regional connectivity, the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will connect major entry and exit points of Lucknow and Kanpur and integrate with the existing Kanpur-Lucknow and Unnao-Lalganj highways.

Currently, the highway is leading to a lot of headaches for daily travellers. Representational image/PTI

For people travelling between Lucknow and Kanpur on a daily basis, this can be important news. The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is ready for you and is expected to open soon. Its inauguration can end the woes of many daily travellers, making travel more convenient. Currently, the travel between the two cities often leads to long traffic jams and frustration.

Here’s all you need to know about the expressway

Expressway to cut down travel time significantly

The upcoming Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will connect seamlessly with the existing Lucknow-Kanpur Highway as well as the Unnao-Lalganj (Raebareli) route. Currently, the 94-kilometre journey between Lucknow and Kanpur often takes nearly three hours because of heavy traffic. With a maximum speed limit of 120 kmph, the new corridor is expected to cut travel time down to just 30-45 minutes.

Expressway to have 6 lanes

Currently, the highway is leading to a lot of headaches for daily travellers. The upcoming Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is a 63-kilometre-long, six-lane highway aimed at making travel between Lucknow and Kanpur faster and more efficient. The access-controlled route will connect major points in both cities and is expected to ease congestion considerably.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Mumbai–Bengaluru highway blocked as protesters rally over minor’s assault, murder in Pune | Video

What will be toll?

Toll rates for the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway have been fixed by the National Highways Authority of India. LCVs will be charged Rs 445 for one-way travel and Rs 670 for return travel. For buses and trucks, the toll has been set at Rs 935 one-way and Rs 1,405 for a round trip, while heavy commercial vehicles will pay Rs 1,020 and Rs 1,530 respectively.

The Expressway will begin…

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway was originally scheduled to begin on April 21, but it was later delayed to May 24.

For lightweight commercial vehicles, the toll will be Rs 445 for one way, while a return ticket will cost Rs 670. Meanwhile, for buses and trucks, one-way toll costs Rs 935 while a return ticket will cost Rs 1405. Finally, commercial vehicles cost Rs 1,020, while a return ticket will cost 1530.

Also Read: Traffic advisory: Heavy vehicles restricted on Delhi-Jaipur highway on THIS day; Gurugram traffic police notify

Officials said this expressway could benefit many travellers and transport companies by reducing travel times and improving road infrastructure. This expressway will not only reduce travel time but will also boost regional economic activity. It is believed to speed up freight transportation, support industries, and reduce traffic congestion on existing highways.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.