Lucknow mystery: 36-year-old Fintech employee found dead inside locked car, cause of death unknown

Police said the victim was married and is survived by his wife and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

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Lucknow mystery: 36-year-old Fintech employee found dead inside locked car, cause of death unknown (Image: File/generic)

A 36-year-old man working for a digital lending company was found dead inside a locked car in Lucknow in the early hours of Friday, police said. Officials added that the exact cause of his death will be known only after the postmortem and forensic examination.

According to police, they received information at around 1 am about a strong foul smell coming from a car parked near Saleh Nagar crossing in the Ashiyana area.

A police team reached the spot and found the car locked from the inside. A man was lying inside the vehicle, following which senior police officers were called to inspect the scene.

After completing the required legal formalities, police opened the car and found the man dead.

During the investigation, officers found that the vehicle was registered in Rae Bareli district. Using details from the e-challan database and an identity card recovered from the car, the deceased was identified as Gyanendra Singh, a resident of Nirala Nagar in Lucknow. His identity was later confirmed by his brother, Satyavendra Singh.

Police said Singh was living in a rented house in Pawanpuri, Devikheda, under the Ashiyana police station area. He worked for a fintech company that offers personal loans and other digital lending services.

Investigators also said Singh was married and is survived by his wife and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. His family members reached the spot after being informed about the incident.

Police said the exact reason behind his death is still unknown. They added that the postmortem report, forensic findings and other scientific evidence will help determine what happened. The investigation is currently underway, and officers are examining all possible angles.

(With PTI inputs)