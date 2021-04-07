New Delhi: Railways has suspended the operation of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express from Friday till further orders. According to the reports, the Railways has said that the step has been taken considering the surge in Covid cases. Earlier, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had suspended the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express services due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Railways had said that the suspension will remain for a period of one month. Also Read - Chenab Bridge: World's Highest Rail Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir is Ready And It's Stunning

"Keeping in view the rising COVID-19 cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no 82902/82901 Ahmedabad Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Tejas Express wef 02.04.21 for a period of one month"