New Delhi: A petrol pump cashier and another person were shot at by two miscreants on protesting over attempted loot at a petrol pump near Budhareshwar in Para, Lucknow. The cash has not been stolen.

The miscreants tried to rob Sudhir, the cashier, who was going to deposit the money in the bank with his partner Alok on Tuesday afternoon. On his way to the bank at Ring Road, the miscreants attacked Sudhir who fell off his bike and fainted.

SSP Kalanidhi Nathani of Thakurganj police station said, “The injured has been admitted to the hospital. Rs 4-5 lakh cash which they were carrying at the time wasn’t looted and is in the custody of the pump. A case has been registered, efforts on to nab the accused.”

The miscreants tried to snatch the bag full of cash. However, Sudhir, along with his companion, put up a fight at which the miscreants fired shots injuring Sudhir and the other young man.

A resident who heard the gunshots said that he found a wounded man fallen off his bike on the road and immediately took him to the Trauma Centre with the help of the police.

Reports suggest that the petrol pump belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) legislator Neeraj Bora’s relative. The accused are feared to have fled to Dubai. The search for the accused is underway.