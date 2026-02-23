Home

Lucknow SHOCKER: 5 killed, at least 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns

After the accident, a crane was called in to lift the overturned bus and clear the expressway.

Injured receive medical assistance after a double-decker bus overturned near the toll on the Purvanchal Expressway- PTI image

Lucknow: In a shocking incident from Lucknow, five people were killed and at least 14 injured when a double-decker bus overturned near the toll on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Monday evening after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said. According to officials, 80-85 passengers were onboard the bus, which was going from Ludhiana in Punjab to Motihari in Bihar, when the accident took place. Here are all the details you need to know about the Lucknow Purvanchal Expressway accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lucknow, Nipun Agarwal, said after the information about the accident was received at Gosainganj police station, police and administration officials and ambulances reached the spot, a PTI report said.

“In this accident, five people — one man, one woman and three children — died. Police have sent the injured persons to trauma centres at SGPGI (Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences) and KGMU (King George’s Medical University), where their condition is said to be stable,” Agarwal said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he said.

