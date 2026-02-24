Home

Lucknow SHOCKER: Man shoots father, chops his body, hides it in drum – How is the murder connected to NEET exam

A man shot his 50-year-old father dead in Lucknow, dismembered the body and hid it inside a drum after being repeatedly pressured to prepare for the NEET exam.

Lucknow Murder: A shocking and tragic incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a 21-year-old son shot his 50-year-old father dead after getting repeated pressure from him to prepare for the NEET exam. The mentality of the accused man can be understood by the fact that he then went on and brutally chopped his father’s body and hid it inside a drum. The victim, identified as Manvendra Pratap Singh, was the owner of Vardhman Pathology. Police recovered his body from the drum kept at home after his family reported a missing person complaint on February 20.

