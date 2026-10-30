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5 gunshots in 22 seconds: Daylight triple murder over parking dispute shocks Lucknow

Three members of a family were shot dead in broad daylight in Lucknow's Saadatganj area following an alleged parking dispute.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: October 30, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
lucknow triple murder
5 gunshots in 22 seconds: Daylight triple murder over parking dispute shocks Lucknow | image; screengrab

Lucknow: A shocking and horrifying video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh where an argument over parking turned into a murder spree. A video of the crime has surfaced online, in which a man can be seen firing gunshots at the victims. He is heard saying ‘They hit me with a brick, that’s why I fired’. Three members of the Tiwari family in the Saadatganj area were brutally killed in broad daylight on Monday. The suspect fired five rounds in about 22 seconds in full public view.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Shukla, and recovered the pistol used in the crime. Four empty cartridges were also recovered from the suspect.

Read more: MP shocker: Man kills wife on Karwa Chauth in Gwalior, arrested

Key Highlights

  • Three members of the Tiwari family were shot dead in broad daylight in Lucknow area over a parking dispute.
  • The suspect allegedly fired five rounds in just 22 seconds.
  • The victims were identified as Shivaji Tiwari, Shivendra Tiwari and Suyash Tiwari.
  • Police arrested the suspect, Shukla, and recovered the pistol and four empty cartridges.
  • Two police officers were suspended following the incident, while BJP leaders and RSS members staged a protest demanding justice.

What Exactly Happened?

The victims were identified as Shivaji Tiwari, 62, Shivendra Tiwari, 55, and Suyash Tiwari, 30. They were shot dead on a broad day. The 30-yer-old suspect opened fire on the victims at around 10.30 am on October 26, following a heated argument over parking a car on a vacant plot.

The victims were rushed to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, where they died during treatment.

Suspect Arrested

Police arrived at the scene after getting a distress call and arrested Shukla. A separate video shows cops taking the suspect into custody.

According to investigators, Shukla had served as a navigation officer in the merchant navy.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Ruchi Tiwari, wife of Shivendra. Cops have named eight persons in the case, under murder and rioting charges.

On Tuesday, Lucknow Police Commissioner suspended Saadatganj station house officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar Arya and Kashmiri Mohalla outpost in-charge Ajay Kumar Chaurasia. “The action has been taken by Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba in view of the seriousness of Monday’s incident,” Lucknow Police’s statement read.

According to news agency PTI, one of the victims was the RSS’s district office-bearer. BJP leaders and RSS members met the victim’s family and staged a protest, demanding justice.

Further details are awaited.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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