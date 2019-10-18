Lucknow: In a shocking incident, the Lucknow University (LU) has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a BA second year student for having a meal at the central mess without being authorised to do so. The student has also been asked to submit an affidavit on Rs 100 stamp paper.

According to reports, the incident took place on September 3 when the student Ayush Singh, who is a day scholar, went to the central mess and took lunch. As per rules, only hostellers are allowed to take meals in the central mess.

“Someone informed the proctor who came and caught hold of the student having his meal. Ayush Singh immediately apologised and said that he was feeling very hungry and, therefore, had the meal. He also promised not to break the rules in future,” said a student.

Proctor, Prof Vinod Kumar Singh, however, served a notice to Ayush Singh and has asked him to deposit the amount of the fine within a week or face further disciplinary action.

The proctor said he had information that the student in question had been frequently taking meals in the central mess under fake names in the register.

However, the students are upset at the action. “He has apologised and if the authorities wanted, they could have asked him to pay for the meal. Asking him to pay Rs 20,000 is unfair because one eats only when one is hungry. Ayush did not take away anything from the university,” said a group of students, who are supporting Ayush.