New Delhi: Internet services were restored in Lucknow on Wednesday, six days after they were snapped in the wake of massive violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the Uttar Pradesh capital last Thursday.

Internet services have been restored in Lucknow; The services were temporarily suspended following December 19 protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 25, 2019

In a late-night decision on Monday, Lucknow District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Prakash had announced the shutdown of internet services was being extended till Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, visited Lucknow today to unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister remarked that it was ‘citizens’ responsibility to maintain public property.‘

The restoration of internet services came on a day the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) over allegations of ‘police brutality’ in the state following three consecutive days of violence. On Tuesday, the district administration in Rampur, where clashes took place on Saturday, served notices to 28 people, seeking Rs 14.8 lakh as compensation for damage caused to public property.

Following the rioting in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed ‘revenge’ against protesters and also directed officials to recover from vandals, compensation for damage to public property. The Lucknow Police has accused Islamic group Popular Front of India (PFI) for instigating violence in the city and arrested three functionaries, including its state unit chief.