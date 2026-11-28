Lucknow’s KGMU suspends 38 MBBS students for three months over viral video of ragging juniors

The suspended students include 36 from the 2025 batch and two from the 2026 batch, who allegedly joined seniors in harassing juniors.

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38 students of Lucknow's KGMU have been suspended. Representational Image

Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) suspended 38 MBBS students for three months on Saturday after they were found guilty of ragging first year students, several media reports stated. Moreover, each student was also fined Rs 25,000, while their scholarships were withheld for one year.

The action follows an inquiry by the anti-ragging committee into allegations that seniors harassed students of the MBBS 2026 batch, forcing them to greet them with “Pranam Mahoday” while moving between the hostel and classrooms.

Read more: Lucknow University Will Now Allow You To Change Stream Even After Passing Entrance Test For PG Aspirants

Also Read | Ragging Menace: UGC Orders District-level Panels For Higher Educational Institutes, Notifies Regulations

Of the 38 students, 36 are from the 2025 batch, while the other two are from the 2026 batch, who allegedly joined their seniors in harassing juniors. Dean of Academics Dr Virendra Atam issued the disciplinary order on November 26, following the Anti-Ragging Committee’s recommendations and approval from Vice-Chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand.

Video of the incident going viral

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media, showing first-year MBBS students bowing their heads while greeting seniors with “Pranam Mahoday Ji” outside KGMU’s Kalam Centre. People standing nearby were also seen recording the incident. The video subsequently went viral on social media, triggering concerns over ragging at the university.

However, the committee’s inquiry found that the alleged ragging was not limited to humiliating forms of address. Seniors allegedly harassed juniors in hostels between midnight and 2am, forced them to dance during WhatsApp video calls without music, and verbally abused those who refused to comply. Juniors were also allegedly made to stay up late waiting for seniors’ instructions.

Students suspended

Following the inquiry, the university has suspended 38 students of the MBBS 2025 batch. The Vice-Chancellor approved the action on the basis of the anti-ragging committee’s investigation report.

The Anti-Ragging Committee, at its meeting on November 19, recommended disciplinary measures against the students in light of its inquiry findings. The university subsequently sanctioned a three-month suspension, along with additional penalties.

GMERS Medical College students allege ragging by seniors

Three junior students at GMERS Medical College in Gotri, Vadodara, have alleged ragging by seniors in connection with a firecracker incident. One of them reportedly attempted to jump from the hostel building.

The complaint was submitted directly to the National Medical Commission (NMC), prompting the college authorities to initiate an investigation and convene an anti-ragging committee meeting.

Also Read | College Student Mercilessly Thrashed, Bone Fractured During Ragging by Seniors in Noida

According to the complaint, firecrackers were burst on the medical college campus, following which some fourth-year students began investigating the incident. They allegedly accused three junior students, who also lived in the hostel, of setting off the firecrackers.

The juniors denied the allegations. However, the seniors allegedly subjected them to mental harassment and forced them to stand as punishment.