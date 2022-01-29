Ludhiana East Constituency, Punjab: The Ludhiana East constituency had witnessed very interesting contest among candidates in 2017 assembly polls, where Congress candidate Sanjay Talwar could manage to sail through by defeating Daljit Grewal of AAP with a narrow margin of 1581 votes. This year, the Ludhiana East Constituency will cast its vote on February and the results will be announced on March 10. In 2017, Sanjeev Talwar of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 1581 votes. Ludhiana East Assembly constituency is falling under Ludhiana Lok sabha constituency. In the past five years, the people of the constituency have been rueing about the poor traffic management, choked sewerage system, Buddha Nullah, garbage mess and air pollution.Also Read - Can AAP End Congress' Winning Streak in SAS Nagar | An Insight Into Political Scenario

Ludhiana East is one of the 117 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Punjab state in India. It is part of Ludhiana district. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Manipur Elections 2022: BJP to Gain 5% in Vote Share, Congress to Lose 5; Others May Get 29%

Candidates for the 2022 Assembly Elections:

Sanjeev Talwar: INC

Jagmohan Sharma: PLC

Ranjit Singh Dhillon: SAD

Daljit Singh ‘Bhola’ Grewal: AAP

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

2017 Punjab Assembly Election:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years. In a major highlight of the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest as it won 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. Also Read - Moga Constituency: Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika In Poll Fray. Will Congress Be Able Retain This Seat? Key Facts Here

2019 Lok Sabha Elections:

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu won from Ludhiana Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 76372 votes by defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains from Lok Insaaf Party.