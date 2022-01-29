Ludhiana East Constituency, Punjab: The Ludhiana East constituency had witnessed very interesting contest among candidates in 2017 assembly polls, where Congress candidate Sanjay Talwar could manage to sail through by defeating Daljit Grewal of AAP with a narrow margin of 1581 votes. This year, the Ludhiana East Constituency will cast its vote on February and the results will be announced on March 10. In 2017, Sanjeev Talwar of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 1581 votes. Ludhiana East Assembly constituency is falling under Ludhiana Lok sabha constituency. In the past five years, the people of the constituency have been rueing about the poor traffic management, choked sewerage system, Buddha Nullah, garbage mess and air pollution.Also Read - Can AAP End Congress' Winning Streak in SAS Nagar | An Insight Into Political Scenario

Ludhiana East is one of the 117 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Punjab state in India. It is part of Ludhiana district.

Candidates for the 2022 Assembly Elections:

  • Sanjeev Talwar: INC
  • Jagmohan Sharma: PLC
  • Ranjit Singh Dhillon: SAD
  • Daljit Singh ‘Bhola’ Grewal: AAP

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

  • Issue of notification: January 21
  • Last date of notification: January 28
  • Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
  • Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
  • Date of poll:  February 20
  • Counting of votes: March 10

2017 Punjab Assembly Election: 

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years. In a major highlight of the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest as it won 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections:

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu won from Ludhiana Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 76372 votes by defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains from Lok Insaaf Party.

LUDHIANA EAST ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Sanjeev TalwarINCWinner43,01033.03%1,581
Daljit Singh Grewal (bhola)AAPRunner Up41,42931.82%
Ranjit Singh DhillonSAD3rd41,31331.73%
Gurpreet SinghBSP4th2,0761.59%
None Of The AboveNOTA5th1,0670.82%
Jaswant Singh CheemaSAD(M)6th6590.51%
Hardeep Singh (bawa)TMC7th3710.28%
Ramesh KumarIND8th2880.22%

LUDHIANA EAST PAST ELECTION RESULTS

Year
Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
2017
Sanjeev TalwarINCWinner43,01033.03%1,581
Daljit Singh Grewal (bhola)AAPRunner Up41,42931.82%
2012
Ranjit Singh DhillonSADWinner38,15736%4,571
Gurmel Singh PehalwanINCRunner Up33,58631%
2007
Sat Pal GosainBJPWinner30,23249%1,782
Surinder KumarINCRunner Up28,45047%
2002
Surinder Kumar DawarINCWinner32,01660%13,249
Sat Pal GosainBJPRunner Up18,76735%
1997
Sat Pal GosainBJPWinner36,33858%16,311
Om Parkash GuptaINCRunner Up20,02732%
1992
Satpaul GosainBJPWinner16,61947%3,816
Rajinder SainiINCRunner Up12,80336%
1985
Om Parkash GuptaINCWinner24,80245%8,629
Sohan Singh SibalSADRunner Up16,17329%
1980
Om Parkash GuptaINC(I)Winner24,61448%11,552
Sat PalBJPRunner Up13,06225%
1977
Om Parkash GuptaINCWinner17,56436%1,029
Surjan SinghSADRunner Up16,53534%

The elections will be held amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic and the rising cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Notably, along with the nationwide surge, Punjab is also seeing a jump in its daily cases of viral disease.