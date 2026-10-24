Ludhiana man killed inside house; assailants hand severed limb to grocery shop owner

In a horrific incident, a man was killed in Ludhiana on Saturday and his severed limb was handed over to a grocery store owner in a polythene bag. The shop owner was asked to deliver it to the victim's family.

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A man was killed in Ludhiana and his severed hand was handed over to a shop keeper. Representational Image

Police in Ludhiana said a man was killed on Saturday when a group of attackers went at him with sharp weapons inside a house. They cut off his hand, put it in a polythene bag and gave it to a grocery shop owner. Ludhiana ACP Roop Deep Kaur said police have arrested the main accused, who has been identified as Gurmit Singh C D.

According to police, five to six armed assailants barged into the house near the Redu Sahib gurdwara in the Daba area and attacked Shakti Singh alias Bhura with swords and sharp-edged weapons. The house owner, an acquaintance of the victim, was also assaulted when he tried to intervene, police said.

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The attackers severed one of Singh’s hands, put it in a white polythene bag, and handed it over to a grocery store owner nearby, telling him to deliver it to the victim’s family. Singh was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

Daba SHO Jatinder Kumar said Singh had been booked in 12 criminal cases in the past, and the murder could be the fallout of a long-standing feud. Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to trace and arrest the attackers, the officer said.

Local butcher arrested after woman’s dismembered body found in canal

Earlier, a butcher was arrested in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada in connection with the brutal murder and dismemberment of a woman from Mangalagiri, whose body parts were recovered from a cooling canal in Ibrahimpatnam. The case came to light on September 18 when police received information about a headless torso lying near the VTPS cooling canal. Ibrahimpatnam police rushed to the spot and registered a murder case.

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On the second day, a joint team of police, NDRF personnel and drone operators searched the canal again. They recovered the head, legs and other remains, though one hand still hasn’t been found. Everything recovered has gone for post-mortem. According to Durga Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vijayawada West, 45-year-old Shaik Shafi, who runs a mutton shop in Bhavanipuram area of the city, had murdered Kalyani on September 17 and later cut her body into pieces. The incident happened as a fallout of monetary issues.