New Delhi: A private school in Ludhiana is under the scanner after reports emerged of one of its teachers stamping a student’s arm to “remind” his parents about his pending fees.

An inquiry has been ordered by the District Education Officer (DEO). According to a report in a leading daily, Harshdeep’s parents owed the school over Rs 7,000; they had been unable to clear his school fee of Rs 760 for April and May and also dues to the tune of Rs 6,805 for their 17-year-old daughter who completed her matriculation this year.

Quoting the father, the report said, “I earn Rs 300 on a daily basis and my elder son also gets his salary on the 25th of every month. We had told the school that we would clear the dues on May 25. We could also not deposit my daughter’s fee for want of money, but that doesn’t mean they should harass my child.”

However, another daily quoted the school principal as claiming that the child had insisted that a “tattoo” be put on his arm. Meanwhile, Ludhiana DEO Swaranjit Kaur said that action will be taken against the school authorities after a probe.

Late last year, an offence was registered against officials of a school in Latur district of Maharashtra for allegedly forcing a seven-year-old boy to stay back as his parents had not paid the fees.

The incident allegedly took place at an English-medium school in Uday Colony in Udgir tehsil in the district. Parents of the student, who was in Class 2 then, had not paid a fee of Rs 12,000 for the current year as well as arrears of Rs 6,000 from the last year, a police officer said.

That day, school authorities allegedly did not let the boy go home by the school bus and forced him to sit in the school’s office. Eventually, his father reached the school and took him away.

He then lodged a complaint with Udgir Rural Police against the concerned teacher, secretary and director of the school, police said.