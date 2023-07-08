Home

Ludhiana Shocker: Pestered To Have Kids, Man Hammers 3 Elderly Neighbours To Death

Ludhiana, Punjab: A middle-aged man bludgeoned his three elderly neighbours to death with a hammer as they continuously used to pester him to have kids. According to the police, the accused, identified as 46-year-old Robin alias Munna, a resident of the Salem Tabri locality in Punjab’s Ludhiana, was arrested on Saturday for killing his three of a family with a hammer,

The Ludhiana Police said the incident took place on Thursday and came to light on Friday morning,

Talking to reporters, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the victims were a woman, her husband and her mother-in-law, news agency PTI reported.

Giving details, the senior officer said that Munna, an e-rickshaw driver, was annoyed with one of the victims, Surinder Kaur, who used to pester him about having a child and seek treatment. He was offended as Kaur used to raise the issue in front of his wife, the officer said.

On Thursday morning, in a fit of rage, Munna assaulted Kaur (aged around 70), her husband Chaman Lal (75) and her mother-in-law (aged around 90) with a hammer and bludgeoned them to death, Sidhu said.

Police said after his arrest, Munna did not show any sign of remorse. He also pleaded that his wife be arrested, as after him there was nobody to look after her, they said.

Munna has confessed to having committed the crime, the CP said.

To make the crime look like an accident, police said, Munna opened the valve of a cooking gas cylinder and lit an incense stick so that the room catches fire and all evidence is destroyed.

Police have seized a bag containing a camera and a mobile-phone belonging to one of the victims from Munna. The weapon used in the crime has also been seized, they said.

The hammer when examined under UV light had blood stains on it, police said.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when a milkman alerted neighbours about the victims’ house being locked from inside and no one responding, they said. The milkman told police that no one had opened the door of the house on Thursday too.

Neighbours climbed the front wall and entered the house to find all the three members of the family dead, police said.

Kaur and Lal’s four sons are working abroad, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

