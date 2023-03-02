Home

Lumla Bypoll Results 2023 Live: Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

Lumla Result LIVE Updates: India.Com brings to you the latest updates from the Lumla seat in Meghalaya where the counting of votes will be held amid tightened security.

Lumla Bypoll Results 2023

Lumla By poll election-Result will start coming from 8 AM today. Lumla is an assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh. In 2019, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.Lumla comes under Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh State. In 2019, Jambey Tashi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap of the National People’s Party with a margin of 1288 votes.

Lumla Assembly Constituency falls under the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kiren Rijiju won from Arunachal West Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 174843 votes by defeating Nabam Tuki of the Indian National Congress.

India.Com brings to you the latest updates from the Lumla seat.

