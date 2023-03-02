Top Recommended Stories

Lumla Bypoll Results 2023 Live: BJP’s Tsering Lhamu Wins Uncontested

Lumla Result LIVE Updates: India.Com brings to you the latest updates from the Lumla seat in Meghalaya where the counting of votes is over and BJP has won.

Updated: March 2, 2023 11:32 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Lumla Bypoll Results 2023 Live: The counting of votes for Lumla Bypoll is over, declaring BJP the winner of the seat for the second time in a row. Lumla is an assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh. In 2019, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Lumla comes under the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh State. In 2019, Jambey Tashi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap of the National People’s Party with a margin of 1288 votes.

Lumla Assembly Constituency falls under the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kiren Rijiju won from Arunachal West Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 174843 votes by defeating Nabam Tuki of the Indian National Congress.

Live Updates

    Lumla Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s Tsering Lhamu wins uncontested from the assembly seat. This is the second time BJP has won in a row from the seat.

    Lumla Bypoll Election Results 2023: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju lauds Tsering Lhamu
    In a post made on Twitter, law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu on getting elected unopposed from their constituency.
    Lumla Bypoll Elections Result 2023: Tsering Lhamu is the widow of Jambey Tashi
    After former MLA Jambe Tashi died in November 2022, Tsering Lhamu was elected to replace him in the seat by the party.
    Lumla Bypoll Election Results LIVE 2023: Tsering Lhamu elected unoppsed
    BJP’s Tsering Lhamu has been ruling this seat unopposed since the last bypoll elections. Check live updates from the Lumla assembly constituency in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Published Date: March 2, 2023 3:05 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 11:32 AM IST

