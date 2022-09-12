Mumbai: The spread of Lumpy virus has become a major point of concern for the authorities. Owing to the spike in the cases across the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked state Animal Husbandry department officials to be alert and take steps to curb the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.Also Read - World Dairy Summit 2022: India Leads The Milk Production In The World, PM Modi Inaugurates World Milk Summit | Watch Video

The disease has been reported in several districts of the state and the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting during the day, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said. He asked officials to run an awareness campaign on the disease and also remain present in their areas of duty to provide immediate assistance to people.

The statement informed that toll free number 18002330418 as well as a state-level call centre having toll free number 1962 have made available for people. The Maharashtra government had last week declared the whole state as a "controlled area" to curb the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle.

LUMPY SKIN DISEASE IN JHARKHAND

Over 1,000 pigs in Jharkhand, rising cases of lumpy skin disease have been infecting cattle in the eastern State, raising concern of the Animal Husbandry Department.

However, no death of bovine animals due to the viral infection has been reported from the districts so far, an official said on Sunday.

Centre, states trying to control spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre and state governments are trying to contain the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease, which has led to the loss of livestock in different parts of the country.

An indigenous vaccine has been developed for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). Besides this, efforts are being made to track the movement of animals to keep the outbreak under control, he added.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)