Lumpy Virus Disease: Lumpy virus has caused havoc in many states of the country. In states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Gujarat, not enough space is left to bury cow carcasses. According to the latest report, about 57,000 cows have died due to this virus across the country. Out of these, maximum of 37 thousand deaths have been registered in Rajasthan.

Government keeping an eye on the situation

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala said that the lumpy virus has spread in 6-7 states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Some cases have also been registered in Andhra Pradesh. The situation is being monitored and the Center is also continuously issuing advisories to the states.

Instructions to speed up vaccination

Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala has advised people to get their cows the Goat Pox vaccine. State governments have been asked to expedite vaccination. According to Rupala, the situation has improved in Gujarat, while the disease is under control in Punjab and Haryana. This disease has spread in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to the Centre demanding that the lumpy skin disease be declared a national calamity while Gujarat has banned the transport of livestock in 14 affected districts.

At present, there is no impact on milk production.

What is lumpy virus and what are its symptoms?

Lumpy virus is a dangerous virus found in animals. It travels from one animal to another by some species of flies and mosquitoes and ticks. Animals infected with the lumpy virus can get fever, nodules on the skin, discharge from the eyes and nose, reduced milk production, and difficulty in eating. Apart from this, round raised lumps are formed all over the body including the face, neck, nose, mouth, and eyelids. Along with this, swelling in the legs, lameness, and the ability to work also decreases. In extreme cases, animals die. Pregnant cows and buffaloes often suffer miscarriages due to the disease.

Are humans at risk?

No, the disease, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), is not zoonotic, which means it does not spread from animals to humans, and humans cannot catch the viral infection.