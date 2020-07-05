Lunar Eclipse 2020 in India: The country on Sunday witnessed third lunar eclipse of this year. However, the penumbral lunar eclipse was not visible for people in India as it took place in the day time. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date and Time: Countries Will Witness July 5 Thunder Moon Eclipse Or Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

The eclipse lasted for 2 hours and 45 minutes. It began at 8:37 AM and ended at 11:22 AM. The maximum eclipse was at 9:59 am IST. It was visible from South/West Europe, much of Africa, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2020: All You Need to Know About Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Taking Place Today

When’s the next lunar eclipse?

The last penumbral lunar eclipse of this year will take place between November 29-30. In 2020, all lunar eclipses are penumbral. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2020: Where You Can Watch a Live Show of The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on June 5

What is penumbral lunar eclipse?

The movement of the Moon through the faint shadow of the Earth, allows us to witness a penumbral lunar eclipse. During a penumbral lunal eclipse, the Earth comes between the Moon and Sun and the Moon moves through the outer part of Earth’s shadow.

It is said that about one in three lunar eclipses are penumbral. However this year, all four lunar eclipses are penumbral.

The first penumbral eclipse of this year was witnessed on January 10 and the second took place on June 5.