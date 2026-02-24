Home

Lunar Eclipse India Big Update: Chandra Grahan on Holi 2026, Holika Dahan to be held on THIS date, Sutak period from...

Since Chandra Grahan is going to occur on March 3 so due to sutak period, Holika Dahan puja will not be performed on March 3. Holika Dahan is observed on Phalguna Purnima, the full moon day of Phalguna.

Lunar Eclipse

New Delhi: The first Chandra Grahan of the year is all set to take place on March 3, 2026. This rare celestial event will be a unique moment for skywatchers and astronomers alike, as it is set to occur on the festival of Holi. It is important to note that Holika Dahan is falling on the same day when the lunar eclipse is happening. People are confused about the Holika Dahan Puja muhurat and are wondering when they will be able to perform the ritual due to the Chandra Grahan.

Here are some of the key details:

Chandra Grahan is going to take place on March 3, 2026.

Holika Dahan puja will be performed on March 2, 2026

Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Holika Dahan is observed on Phalguna Purnima, the full moon day of Phalguna.

In 2026, the Purnima tithi begins on the evening of March 2 and continues till March 3.

On March 3, no auspicious activity will be done because of the lunar eclipse and Sutak period.

Purnima Tithi Begins – 05:55 PM on Mar 02, 2026Purnima Tithi Ends – 05:07 PM on Mar 03, 2026

Bhadra Kaal will start from 05:58 PM on March 2 and it will continue till 5:30 AM, March 3, 2026.

It is advised to Holika Dahan should be performed before Bhadra Kaal.

Sutak kaal will begin on March 3 from 06:23 AM in the morning. Hence, Holika Dahan can also be performed between 05:30 AM and 06:23 AM. Those who will perform Holika Dahan on this day will get Purnima tithi with no bhadra kaal.

