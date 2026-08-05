Lured outside classroom, grabbed hair and stabbed 27 times; chilling details of Faridabad teacher murder surface

Chilling details reveal how a stalker planned for two months before brutally stabbing a 29-year-old school teacher to death inside a Faridabad school.

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New Delhi: A gruesome crime in Faridabad has exposed the horrific endpoint of a relentless obsession. The premeditated murder of 29-year-old Sandhya Sharma inside her school premises reveals a disturbing breakdown of personal safety, where a persistent harasser turned a killer. Planned over two months, the chilling murder of the teacher underscores the fatal dangers women face from obsessive stalkers and highlights critical lapses in security that allowed an outsider to execute a violent, calculated assault in broad daylight within an educational institution. Here are all the details you need to know about the chilling murder in Faridabad.

History behind the accused and victim

The victim had previously filed a molestation complaint against 21-year-old Amit, who apologized but harbored intense resentment. Despite Sandhya changing her residence and job to escape him, the accused spent two months stalking her, eventually purchasing a knife and waiting for an opportunity to strike.

How did Amit kill 29-year-old Sandhya Sharma?

On Monday morning, Amit breached security at the Sikrona village private school, calling Sandhya out of her classroom under her husband’s name. He then grabbed her and stabbed her over 27 times in the neck and chest, continuing the brutal assault until the weapon bent.

Also read: Brutal murder: Teacher stabbed 34 times by stalker in 32 seconds inside Faridabad school; CCTV captures attack

Arrested within two hours, Amit admitted to selecting the school premises over her commute to avoid getting caught. Remanded to three days’ police custody, he now faces murder charges as investigators recover the crime weapon, vehicle, and CCTV footage of the attack.

What did CCTV footage on murder case show?

CCTV footage captured the masked assailant waiting in the school lobby before signaling Sandhya to step outside. As she approached, he launched a relentless attack, stabbing her at least 25 times across the neck, chest, and abdomen in just 30 to 40 seconds. The graphic video shows the teacher collapsing to the ground while the accused continued the assault unabated, according to a senior police officer.