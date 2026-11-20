Lust, lies and life insurance: How wife, her lover staged highway accident to hide brutal murder of husband

According to police, the accused planned to pass off the killing as a road accident to claim insurance money.

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Lust, lies and life insurance: How wife, her lover staged highway accident to hide brutal murder of husband | image; x

Haryana crime: A chilling murder conspiracy has surfaced in Haryana where a man was beaten to death after being called to the state. The murder conspiracy involved the victim’s wife and her lover. The accused men staged the killing as a road accident to claim the insurance money. Satish was found dead in Bardod village in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district. The case initially appeared to be a blind murder but a police investigation later uncovered a deep conspiracy rooted in an extramarital relationship.

What exactly happened?

During the examination of the body, forensic experts found a head injury and crop residue on it. Investigators then started probing the case from all angles and scanned CCTV footage from the area. They spotted two men transporting the man’s body on a motorcycle.

Investigators traced and nabbed the accused men. They were identified as Rajesh alias Raju Mistri and Shamsher alias Shiva. During interrogation, Rajesh confessed his role in the murder conspiracy.

Wife’s alleged role in murder conspiracy

As per police, Rajesh was in a relationship with the victim’s wife, Rekha Saini. It is suspected that Rekha and Rajesh conspired to kill Satish, who they believed was an obstacle to their relationship. They planned to stage his death as a road accident to claim insurance money.

“The victim’s wife had taken out some life insurance policies. She was also interested in the accident. Along with that, she planned to kill Satish as he was an obstacle in her relationship with Rajesh. So, a murder plan was hatched,” a senior police officer told India Today.

How the murder was carried out

Investigators said Rajesh and Shamsher asked the victim to come to Haryana for some work. When he reached the place, both the accused men started thrashing him. The accused men left him half-dead at the spot. Satish later died.

Investigators are now investigating the case from all angles, including the alleged insurance motive. They are also investigating Rekha’s role in the conspiracy.

Police have also found that Satish and Rekha had been living separately.

Further investigation is underway.