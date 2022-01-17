Gurugram: A fleet of luxury cars, bags full of jewellery, and cash worth over Rs 14 crore were recently seized from a Border Security Force (BSF) officer posted in the National Security Guard headquarters (NSG) at Manesar in Gurgaon district of Haryana. The BSF Deputy Commandant Praveen Yadav, his wife, Mamta Yadav, and sister Ritu, who was working as a bank manager, were arrested by Haryana police on January 14, for allegedly duping people of Rs 125 crore said Preetpal Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Gurugram. Also Read - Yati Narsinghanand Arrested For Derogatory Comments Against Women And Not Haridwar Hate Speech: Police

Singh said that Yadav lost Rs 60 lakh in the stock market and hached a conspiracy to recover the money by cheating people. “He got all the money of the fraud transferred to a fake account in the name of NSG. This account was opened by his sister Ritu Yadav, who is a manager in Axis Bank,” the police said, according to NDTV.

Luxury cars including BMW, Jeep and Mercedes were recovred from the posession of Yadav, who recently resigned from his post in BSF he was posted to Agartala.