New Delhi: ‘Lynching is a ‘western construct’ and should not be used in the Indian context to defame the country’, said Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday. Speaking at the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat claimed that ‘lynching’ is found in other religions and it never happened in ‘Bharat’.

“The word ‘lynching’ does not originate from Indian ethos but comes from a separate religious text, and such terms should not be imposed on Indians”, Bhagwat reportedly said. He added that some people are using India’s diversity to spark rows and defame the country.

Furthermore, he requested citizens to create harmony and live within confines of law. “In the past few years, there has been transformation in “direction of thought process of Bharat. There are many people in the world and in Bharat as well, who don’t want this. A developed Bharat creates fear in the minds of vested interests…such forces will also not want Bharat to be strong and vibrant,” PTI quoted the RSS chief as saying.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhagwat said that the Centre’s move proved that the re-elected regime has courage to fulfill wishes in the interest of the country. He also targeted those who opposed the revocation of Article 370, saying that some vested interests do not want the country to be strong and vibrant.

Earlier in the day, Bhagwat had performed ‘shastra puja’ (worship of arms) at the Vijayadashmi event, wherein HCL founder Shiv Nadar was invited as the chief guest. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also attended the event.

(With agency inputs)