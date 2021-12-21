New Delhi: Taking potshots at the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that incidents of lynching were unheard of before the BJP came to power in 2014. “Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was practically unheard of #ThankYouModiJi,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader made the remarks referring to the recent lynching incidents in Punjab.Also Read - 'Life Term For Sacrilege': Punjab Govt Urges Centre to Clear Pending Bills Amid Lynching Row

2014 से पहले ‘लिंचिंग’ शब्द सुनने में भी नहीं आता था। Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya was quick to respond to Rahul's remark. Hitting back at the Congress leader, Malviya tweeted a purported video of late former PM Rajiv Gandhi wherein the latter can be heard speaking about anti-Sikh riots in the wake of Indira Gandhi's assassination.

“Meet Rajiv Gandhi, the father of mob lynching, justifying blood-curdling genocide of Sikhs. Congress took to streets, raised slogans like ‘khoon ka badla khoon se lenge‘, raped women, wrapped burning tyres around necks of Sikh men while dogs gorged on charred bodies dumped in drains.”

Lynching in Punjab

Earlier last week, two persons were beaten to death in the poll-bound state in less than 24 hours over alleged instances of sacrilege. On December 18, a man was lynched at the Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar for attempting to sacrilege the Guru Granth Sahib.