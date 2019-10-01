New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday ended a four-year drought as its Jogupalya corporator, M Goutham Kumar, was elected the 54th mayor of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), pipping Congress candidate R Satyanarayana to the post.

In the 2015 mayoral polls, the BJP, despite emerging as the single-largest party with 100 seats, lost out to Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition.

Goutham, a Commerce graduate, has been Jogupalya corporator since last nine years, across two terms. While 129 votes were cast in his favour, 110 were cast in favour of the rival candidate. He will succeed Congress leader Gangambike Mallikarjun as Bengaluru mayor.

However, according to reports, there was confusion in the BJP camp over its candidate for the mayoral elections. While BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kateel Kumar wanted Muneendra Kumar, a north Bengaluru corporator, Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa wanted Padmanabha Reddy to be the party’s candidate for the mayoral polls. Later, as it turned out, Goutham Kumar was chosen as the candidate, after a midnight meeting on Monday.

Reportedly, he had the backing of BJP Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan.

In fact, it was a clean sweep for the BJP as its candidate for the post of Deputy Mayor, CR Rammohan Raju, too, was victorious, winning 129 votes. He defeated Gangamma of the Janata Dal (Secular), who won 108 votes.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is the administrative body responsible for civic amenities and some infrastructural assets in the Greater Bengaluru Metropolitan area. Spread over an area of 741 square kilometre, it is the fourth-largest civic body in the country and serves over six million people.