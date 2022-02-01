New Delhi: Criticising the Union Budget 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that it has offered nothing for the salaried, middle class, the poor and deprived, the youth, farmers and MSMEs. “M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for – Salaried class

– Middle class – The poor & deprived – Youth – Farmers – MSMEs”, tweeted Rahul.Also Read - What Is Digital University Announced By FM Sitharaman In Budget 2022?

Echoing similar remarks, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “Extremely disappointing, a damp squib! There seems to be absolutely nothing in this Budget. It’s an astonishingly disappointing Budget. When you listen to the speech, no mention of MGNREGA, of Defence, of any other urgent priorities facing the public.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, called it ‘A Pegasus spin budget’. “The budget is zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. The government is lost in big words signifying nothing– A Pegasus spin budget,” tweeted Banerjee.

Another veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also responded to the Budget. He said, “On the one hand, the Budget talks about climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. The rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi govt is on a destructive path.”