New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi threw a bizarre comparison in the middle of the Azam Khan-Rama Devi row when he asked if brother, sister kissing becomes equivalent to sex?

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Hindustani Awam Morcha leader explained that mothers kiss their children, does that mean they are having sex?

“When brother sister meet they kiss, is it equal to sex? Mother kisses son, son kisses mother,is it sex? Azam Khan’s remark(on BJP’s Rama Devi) is being misinterpreted. So he should apologize but not resign… ” he said in Hindi.

Manjhi spoke in defence of Azam Khan, who is trying to wade through another controversy pertaining to his remarks made on women.

Earlier this week, Khan while speaking in Lok Sabha commented on BJP MP Rama Devi who was presiding over the House. His distasteful remarks were expunged from the record but what followed was a massive backlash.

Several Lok Sabha MPs since have been demanding his expulsion.

Coming to his support, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on July 25 said in Lok Sabha, “I don’t think Azam Khanji meant any disrespect to the chair (Rama Devi). These (BJP MPs) people are so rude. Who are they to raise fingers?”

He added, “If you (Speaker) think that the words use by Khan are unparliamentary, they should be expunged.”